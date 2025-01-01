Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Commercial Construction

Best-in-class software built for simplicity and power.

Connecting Commercial Construction with Autodesk Construction Cloud.

The world’s leading designers, builders and owners rely on Autodesk Construction Cloud’s next-gen technology, robust builders’ network and powerful insights to help their businesses thrive.

Win More Work

Streamline the preconstruction process, issue more tenders and increase tender accuracy.

Improve Safety Performance

Leverage predictive analytics to identify safety issues early and to improve jobsite safety.

Break Down Data Silos

Connect design, construction and operations teams with a common data platform.

Connected Crews

Connect the field and office through faster and more sustained technology adoption.

Mitigate Risk

Avoid rework and mistakes by always working from the latest plans and documents.

Ensure Quality

Build it right the first time. Avoid clashes in the field with automated clash detection.

"Having a single source of truth for project data is critical. With access to the right information at the right time, our field team can operate efficiently and build projects right the first time."

- Clifton Cole, Director of Virtual Design and Construction, PENTA Building Group

Mixed-Use

Head Contractors digitise their construction processes to drive greater efficiency, improve collaboration and enhance communication as they deliver retail, office and residential spaces.

BL Harbert relies on Autodesk Construction Cloud to connect design to handover, streamlining information management to optimise workflows and deliver higher quality projects to their clients.

Hotels

Hotel Developers and Contractors rely on construction technology to deliver cost efficient and high-quality construction, in compressed timelines. With the Autodesk Portfolio, Skystone reinvents how buildings are constructed and builds the World’s Tallest Modular Hotel, the new AC Marriot New York Hotel.

Sports and Entertainment

Design and build the future of sports entertainment by leveraging BIM processes to connect the design and construction phases to ensure cost and time certainty.

Autodesk Construction Cloud is trusted by the top Commercial Firms around the world.

Key Capabilities for Commercial Construction.

Qualification

Identify the best builders and vendors for specific project requirements.

Document Management

Ensure all project teams access the information they need on any device.

Site Collaboration

Unify the entire project team on the current plan set, with access to all project information.

Project Management

Simplify the process with a single platform for RFIs, submittals and change orders.

Learn why over 75% of the top 100 ENR Contractors choose Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Obayashi Singapore Increases Digital Collaboration Between Project Teams

With Autodesk Construction Cloud as its single source of truth, Obayashi Singapore can make faster decisions to deliver complex commercial projects on time and budget.

Read Story & Watch Video

Messer Embraces Change Management to Radically Transform Project Delivery

By standardising on Autodesk Build, Messer took a holistic approach to train its workforce, enhancing processes and driving efficiencies to scale its business.

Read Story

Ryan Companies Improves Preconstruction Processes

With offices across the US, Ryan Companies adopted BuildingConnected to streamline processes and to enable the company to react and respond to tenders as 'one team'.

Read Story & Watch Video

Joeris Drives Adoption of Construction Data in Preconstruction and Beyond

Using Assemble as a tool for model data in preconstruction, Joeris drives increased collaboration and shortens the preconstruction timeline.

Read Story

Trust Matters: The High Cost of Low Trust

Download Autodesk and FMI’s 2020 Industry Report investigating the impact of trust within the organisation and across project teams.

Download Report

Digital Transformation: The Future of Connected Construction

The IDC research for Autodesk surveyed over 800 construction professionals across Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific.

Download Report

