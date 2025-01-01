The Big Room is an online community designed for you to collaborate, ideate and grow with other construction professionals and with Autodesk Construction Cloud™. It’s a place for you to enhance your industry knowledge, converse with Autodesk enthusiasts around the world and get recognised for the work you do, day-in and day-out.

Whether you are new to Autodesk Construction Cloud or are a seasoned veteran, you all have a voice in The Big Room.