Generate 2D takeoffs & 3D quantities from a single solution.

Win more work with competitive tenders that are generated from accurate estimates produced from integrated takeoffs and quantities.

Win more work with accurate estimates.

Collaboration-first

Align estimators and construction teams with cloud-based data management that ensures everyone is working from a single source of truth.

Automation-enabled

Save time creating competitive tenders by performing more accurate 2D takeoffs and generating automated quantities from 3D models. Capture the most detailed quantities to ensure the best project scope.

Insight-driven

Avoid rework by visualising project scope in 3D, which allows a better understanding of design intent and constructability issues. Leverage a single inventory of 2D + 3D quantities throughout the construction process.

Ready to generate competitive tenders? Check out the integrated 2D+3D construction takeoff software solution!

Comprehensive 2D and 3D quantification.

Cloud-Based Document Management

Estimating teams get simplified access to relevant construction documents, drawings and 3D models, resulting in improved collaboration.

Simplified 2D Takeoff

Easily capture project scope with linear, count and area takeoff. Generate multiple quantities and use customised formulas.

Automated 3D Takeoff

Get instant access to quantities from the BIM model to achieve tremendous time savings and project scope visualisation.

Aggregate 2D & 3D Takeoff

Takeoff types can be used across 2D and 3D takeoff, allowing teams to access aggregated quantities from drawings and models in a highly organised and customisable view.

Learn More
Additional Features
Multiple Classifications

Use predefined classification systems or upload customised classifications across projects. Supports multiple classifications showing for materials.

Takeoff - Any Way You Want

Choose the imperial or metric measurement system based on your project’s needs. Takeoff once and generate multiple quantities.

Formula-Based Quantities

Use customised formulas to generate complex quantities in both 2D and 3D – take off with confidence with our formula checker.

Connect to Estimating Solutions

Aggregated 2D+3D quantities can be rolled up by classification, type and material to allow for an easy connection to estimating solutions through Excel export.

"The combination of 2D and 3D takeoffs will help to eliminate any type of oversight and streamline the process of how we do our takeoffs by having data points collected in a single tool. "

- David Vrabel, Estimator, Herrero Builders

Streamline your entire project lifecycle with connected data and teams.

Condition Models

Manage costs, minimise risk, improve quality, understand scope and improve project efficiency.

Centralise Project Documents

Manage docs in a centralised, common data environment and ensure that teams are working from the latest models.

Automate Model Coordination

Publish and aggregate all multi-discipline models in a single folder to enable automated clash detection.

Leverage Predictive Insights

Leverage project data and dashboards to identify trends and mitigate risks.

Learn more about Autodesk Takeoff.

The New Cornerstone for Preconstruction Workflows

Autodesk is combining 2D and 3D quantification capabilities in one cloud-based solution to empower estimators to create accurate estimates and competitive tenders, faster.

4 Ways Autodesk® Takeoff Will Improve 2D and 3D Takeoffs

By unifying 2D and 3D workflows on a centralised platform, estimating teams can reduce the risk of scope gaps and inaccurate takeoff, leading to profitability.

Autodesk University 2020: Top News from the Keynotes

What happens when you bring together thousands of the most forward-thinking professionals in the construction industry together virtually?

