Data & Predictive Analytics

Harness the power of your data.

Identify and mitigate risks with predictive analytics, delivered through easy-to-deploy reports and dashboards.

Configure dashboards.

Get a holistic view of each project with customisable project-level dashboards. Quickly build an actionable list of daily tasks and gain visibility into what to prioritise. Analyse data across projects to create a broader view of companywide performance. See how all projects perform and make better-informed business decisions with account-level dashboards.

Construction dashboard components are configurable to your construction team needs.

Automate reports.

Producing daily and weekly reports has always been a critical, but often tedious, part of any construction project. Automate the entire process by easily configuring and scheduling reports, which can be shared on a one-time basis or set up as recurring reports.

Construction report configuration enables automating report generation for desired construction data.

Identify risk with Construction IQ.

Take data analysis and risk prevention to the next level with the predictive ability of Construction IQ. Using machine learning, Construction IQ scans project data and identifies high-risk areas. Whether from the perspective of design, quality, safety or project controls, Construction IQ helps teams resolve issues on a project before they have a costly or time-consuming impact downstream.

Construction IQ components identify high risk areas.

Extract project data.

Get more out of your data with a single click. Teams can quickly extract project data from all projects and workflows for customised use in robust business intelligence tools. With easy-to-use templates, you can extract and manipulate data to enable a more sophisticated analysis.

Conceptual image of construction data and analytics components all centralising in construction management software.

In the office or on the jobsite, bring teams together with centralised data.

Analyse and visualise project data to reduce cost, improve scheduling, drive quality and safety and reduce risk.

Construction Risk Dashboard Icon
Risk Dashboards

View prioritised risks, from design through to construction, to prevent costly problems.

Construction Project Reports and Data Icon
Project-wide Reporting

Configure and schedule reports from a single place for all project areas.

Construction Data Checklist Icon
Third-party Data

View real-time data from applications like drones and AR in a holistic project view.

