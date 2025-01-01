Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Construction Daily Reports icon – Line chart with text beneath.
REPORTS

Create powerful and actionable reports.

Create construction reports from default templates and customise them in minutes with the project data you need for incredible time savings. Quickly create field reports and gain visibility into project issues, trends and patterns and optimise project outcomes.

Save time with configurable templates.

Give time back to your team by scheduling recurring reports for coordination, cost, RFIs, meeting minutes and more. Simply pick the cadence, start and end date and assign recipients based on their name, company and role as well as share with non-project users through email.

Automate scheduled reporting.

Free up your team's precious time by scheduling recurring reports for coordination, cost, RFIs, meeting minutes and more. Simply pick the cadence, start and end date, assign recipients based on their name, company and role, as well as share with non-project users through email.

Improve project visibility.

Directly download new or old reports as well as share those reports with other team members and project stakeholders. The aggregated list of reporting gives project teams instant visibility into trends to implement more efficient practices on future projects.

