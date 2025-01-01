Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing
construction technology data analytics icon.
CONSTRUCTION IQ

Identify and prioritise construction project risk with Construction IQ.

Harness the power of Construction IQ’s built-in machine learning and AI functionality to predict, prevent and manage risks to cost, schedule, quality and safety.

Prioritise design issues.

Design Risk Factors enables project leaders to take daily action to prioritise and resolve design issues before they become time-consuming RFIs and create costly downstream-changes during construction.

triangle

Identify high-risk RFIs.

RFI Risk Factors helps teams identify RFIs that pose the greatest risk to project cost and schedule and classifies them by root cause, discipline and building component. Catch design issues earlier, identify risks and prioritise the right RFIs.

triangle

Drive quality control.

Quality Risk Factors enables project leaders to understand high risk quality problems and actions to mitigate risk to maintain quality control, while monitoring issue status, activity and quality checklist conformance.

triangle

Detect safety incidents.

Safety Risk Factors enable project leaders to get instant visibility into high risk areas of their project and take immediate action to resolve problematic safety behaviours and hazards before serious incidents happen.

triangle

See Construction IQ in action.

Comprehensive site and project management software that delivers a broad, deep and connected set of tools for builders.

Autodesk Build isometric drawing of a building under construction.
Learn More

Connect design and construction teams with unified model aggregation, clash resolution, and issue tracking across desktop and cloud.

Autodesk BIM Collaborate isometric drawing of construction collaboration.
Learn More

See Construction IQ in action.

BUILD

Comprehensive field and project management software that delivers a broad, deep and connected set of tools for builders.

Try Now

BIM COLLABORATE

Connect decision makers and construction teams to improve design quality and constructability from the office to the field.

Try Now