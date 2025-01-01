Ensure all project teams have access to the information they need with a cloud-based document management solution. Collaboration tools, customisable sharing and permission tools and integrations simplify the process and save time.
Robust search and filter tools ensure teams can quickly find information. Search and filter based on file type, versions, customised attributes and PDF content to narrow search results.
Ensure the right people have access to the right information with comprehensive permission tools at the project, folder and sub-folder level. Automatically sync files the entire project team needs access to without permissions from the ‘For the Field’ folder for easy mobile viewing.
Create issues, share markups, compare files and leverage customisable link sharing options, such as public sharing, expiry dates and version sets.
Identify and prioritise critical design and engineering problems before they create delays and cost overruns during construction with collaboration tools such as markups and version compare.
Seamlessly send 2D or 3D files from Autodesk tools such as Revit or AutoCAD with native integrations or drag and drop directly from your computer. Use Desktop Connector to open, save, move, rename and delete files directly from your desktop.
Comprehensive site and project management software that delivers a broad, deep and connected set of tools for builders.
Win more work with competitive tenders that are generated from accurate estimates produced from integrated takeoffs and quantities.
Connect design and construction teams with unified model aggregation, clash resolution, and issue tracking across desktop and cloud.