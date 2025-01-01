CONSTRUCTION COLLABORATION SOFTWARE

Mobile-first, powerfully simple design to improve collaboration on the construction site and beyond.
Access all essential construction field management software directly from your mobile device – online or offline.
Attach photos to checklists, daily reports, issues and RFIs to share information with visual context of the jobsite.
Create, assign and track issues from a central mobile-friendly issue list.
Check out some of these advantages contractors and subcontractors can receive by implementing collaboration in the design and preconstruction phases of a project.
Inviting team members with diverse perspectives to collaborate in project planning streamlines issue resolution and helps prevent them before they happen.
Connecting teams on a field collaboration platform helps resolve problems crews may face in the field.
When projects are completed with higher productivity can have reduced costs, allowing contractors to tender more competitively.
By capturing more data on previous projects, speciality contractors can potentially quote on future jobs more accurately.
How to implement new technology
Hear from experts on how a cloud-based platform can help optimise construction project management workflows.
Measure success in construction
Read about the challenges, benefits and key success factors of construction collaboration.
Collaborate through connected construction
Learn how Cannistraro uses prefabrication to build more efficiently, achieving certainty in cost, schedule and quality while creating a safer working environment.
Construction collaboration is the act of all project stakeholders – in the field and in the office – working together in the best interest of completing jobs on budget and on schedule.
In the architecture, engineering and construction industries, digital tools provide greater transparency, tighter integration and increased productivity. Change owners, assigned roles and responsibilities, and a cloud-based platform are key factors in enabling digital collaboration in the project.
In construction, successful collaboration occurs when teams work together to achieve a common goal. Any construction project, large or small, involves numerous teams and collaborators. A single project involves a wide range of roles and responsibilities, from architects to contractors and subcontractors. If these various players are unable to collaborate, the project will suffer.
Collaborative Procurement is an efficient method in which multiple clients, contractors, consultants or suppliers join forces to procure works, services, materials or goods; share expertise; promote efficiency; and deliver value-for-money savings in the delivery of a project (or series of projects) or service objectives.
Unfortunately, the most common cloud-based construction collaboration tools are email or messaging apps. While they are better than paper-based communication options, they fail to bring information together in the context of job requirements, particularly within project management. Centralising all project information in a purpose-built solution makes it easier to collaborate by keeping stakeholders up to date while managing field needs like RFIs & issues.
Collaboration is essential for moving a construction project from estimating to the field. By driving consistency and facilitating collaboration, software platforms can be a real asset to teams in the office and crews in the field. When team members have real-time access to the same information, the process is streamlined and conversations are more productive.