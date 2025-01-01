Instantly share the digital schedule with field teams for real-time updates instead of using clunky PDFs that become outdated. Construction schedules are made up of thousands of activities and, as a result, sifting through print-outs on a job site is a tedious, labour-intensive task. With a digitised schedule at their fingertips, your field team can quickly search and filter through thousands of activities to locate desired items, all from the ease of their mobile device. Through active commenting on the schedule, teams can more tightly connect the field to the office and thus improve collaboration and accountability.