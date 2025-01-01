Synchronise critical financial data between accounting and operations by integrating Autodesk Build and your accounting system like Sage, Viewpoint and JD Edwards. With a connected cloud-based cost management system, manual and duplicate data entry is eliminated, risk of liability issues is reduced and processes become streamlined. Accessibility to accurate, up-to-date information empowers both parties to make informed decisions quickly. And with actual construction cost data automatically flowing into Cost Management application, field teams can improve forecast accuracy to ensure maximum profitability.