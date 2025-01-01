Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
All Courses

Construction Project Management Master Class 

Sharpen your project and cost management skills with Esteban Corrales. 

In 8 concise master classes, learn how to break down communication silos, streamline information flow, and control costs like a boss.

Clock Icon

Learn from the experts, at your own pace.

Want to watch it later? Send this course to your inbox.

Level up your project and cost management career with 8 short videos.

As a former project manager for a large national construction firm, Esteban understands the pressures of delivering a successful project. He’s dealt with the struggles a firm goes through on both a project and company-wide level. In this series, Esteban will show you how to leverage connected technology to reduce stress and achieve your project and business goals.

As a former project manager for a large national construction firm, Esteban understands the pressures of delivering a successful project. He’s dealt with the struggles a firm goes through on both a project and company-wide level. In this series, Esteban will show you how to leverage connected technology to reduce stress and achieve your project and business goals.

Explore construction courses related to this one:

item thumbnail

Advance your BIM/VDC career with Lauren Collier.

NEW
54 MIN
item thumbnail

Become a strategic BIM/VDC leader with Lee Mullin.  

NEW
20 MIN
item thumbnail

Elevate your takeoff game with Nate Coombs. 

NEW
17 MIN
Easy-to-use project management software
checklist bullet
Organize & collaborate on drawings, models and documents in the cloud
checklist bullet
Streamline Submittals, RFIs, Schedules & Meetings
checklist bullet
Create, track, and resolve issues faster
checklist bullet
Access all project information anytime, anywhere, even offline
(No credit card required)