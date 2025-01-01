Yoshinori Shimizu

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. Be strict with myself and specialize in Construction Management.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? Creating something new out of nothing.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? A completely new construction management process utilizing the latest technology.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? Be aware that we are in a period of change in the industry management process and the need for a spirit of proactively taking on new challenges.