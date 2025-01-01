Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Meet the Champions of 2024

The Autodesk Construction Champions is an exciting annual and global awards program that recognizes 25 construction thought leaders who are making waves in the industry by driving innovation and change

Anthony Michael Peleska

  • Chief Information Officer
  • Kraus Anderson
Joshua Mercado

  • Corporate Director VDC and Technology Integration
  • The Boldt Company
John Coroner

  • Executive Director
  • Ethos Engineering Limited
Amr Raafat

  • Chief Innovation Officer
  • Windover Construction
Mark Dinius

  • Vice President – Innovation & Technology
  • Satterfield & Pontikes Construction, Inc.
Jeton Aliu

  • Global Engineering Manager HVDC
  • Hitachi Energy
Kim DeYoung

  • VP, Digital Technology
  • Swinerton
Jit Kee Chin

  • Chief Technology Officer, Suffolk
  • Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Suffolk Technologies
Yoshinori Shimizu

  • Superintendent/Senior Staff, Construction Department
  • Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.
Lindsey Rem

  • SVP Business Transformation
  • Barton Malow Holdings LLC
Justin Chin

  • Managing Director
  • Gamuda Engineering
Hannu Lindberg

  • VP, Construction Technology Leader
  • DPR Construction
Jennifer Suerth

  • Senior Vice President
  • Pepper Construction Group
Chad Meadows

  • Regional Quality Director
  • J.E. Dunn Construction
Dr. Giovanna Brasfield

  • CEO & Principle Consultant
  • Brasfield & Associates, LLC
Chad Salge, P.E.

  • Vice President, Virtual Design and Engineering
  • The Brandt Companies, LLC, A Southland Industries Company
Belinda Dillon

  • BIM Information Manager
  • Jones Engineering
Tomislav Žigo, AIA

  • CTO
  • Clayco
Daniel Smith

  • National Digital Technologies and Development Manager
  • Hansen Yuncken
Cliff Cole

  • VDC Director
  • The PENTA Building Group
Muhammad Khalil Bin Shaiful Bahari

  • Senior Vice President , Group Technology Office
  • Boustead Singapore Limited
Bunty D Chandwani

  • General Manager - Project Management
  • Rustomjee Group
May Winfield

  • Global Director of Commercial, Legal and Digital Risks
  • Buro Happold
Gregory Zatka

  • BIM Referent
  • EuroAirport
Brandon Floyd

  • Director of Quality
  • Rosendin Electric
