Muhammad Khalil Bin Shaiful Bahari

  • Senior Vice President , Group Technology Office
  • Boustead Singapore Limited
  • Singapore

Meet Muhammad Khalil

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I specialize in change management & digital transformation within the built environment industry to integrate and implement new and innovative technologies. I am also a champion of a learning and innovation culture, that fosters collaboration and knowledge sharing among teams and stakeholders. I believe that adopting new technologies and innovative processes is key to achieving success and staying ahead of the curve in a rapidly changing world.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? I love buildings & spaces, as part of the industry, I am able to see the process of constructing the building from the concept to the completion of the building.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? Emerging technologies & innovations, including smart building & sustainability.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? Equip themselves with new skillsets to navigate the new work processes, with knowledge such as data analytics and data storytelling, embrace the unknown, & adopt a transdisciplinary mindset.

About Muhammad Khalil

Your Superpower I have an in-built B.S. indicator that helps me identify technologies that can enhance workflow and separate me from technologies that have little value or impact when I implement them in my organisation

What Motivates You The ability to change the way we work & use technology to enable productivity and a better quality of life

Tool You Can’t Live Without Smartphones / Tablets

Best Artist/Song for Work Under Pressure by Queen & David Bowie

Jobsite or Office Office

How Boustead Cut Reporting Time From Days to Minutes with Autodesk Build
40 Under 40: Champions of Construction 2022

