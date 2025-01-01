Kim DeYoung

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I started my over 20 year career in the Construction industry as a Project Engineer, working my way up to Project Manager. My drive for continuous improvement drove my career path to focus on construction technology. Today I get to lead a team of technical and construction professionals in exploring, implementing and supporting technology to enable Swinerton to be a best in class builder.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? We get to be a part of building something long lasting.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? Sustainable building, celebrating and supporting diversity, leveraging data and any topic on how we can streamline or automate building processes.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? Don’t accept the norms of this industry and think outside the box to help move this industry forward.