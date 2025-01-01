Daniel Smith

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I have worked in the Construction Sector for close to 18 years, in various roles ranging from technical consulting to BIM/VDC Management. I have had exposure to a range of project sectors in the AEC market throughout the years and a number of diverse and interesting projects.

My experience and core focus has always been on utilisation of the broader range of construction technologies, and as a result, my role at Hansen Yuncken has evolved to look at the broader operational IT landscape, key reporting and emerging innovations.

I am now focused on delivering the strategy, along with our CFIO, to “balance the bookends” by driving economic and efficient returns to the business through technology.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? The construction industry is a dynamic and challenging industry, but in the same context rewarding given what individuals are able to achieve. The mix of people that you work with, with broad ranges of skills, experiences and collaboration, you’re forever developing, and constantly learning throughout your career.

The nature of working with teams that are involved in project delivery motivates you through the energy created by the team-based environment. It is truly one of the unique industries where people take true pride in their contribution of delivering a tangible result that will be enjoyed my others for many years to come, and importantly, benefits the communities with a new piece of infrastructure – whether it’s a school, hospital or secure Defence facility.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? Digital Engineering has always been close to me as a significant, technical evolution within the industry. In many respects it has served as the catalyst for the construction sector to embrace innovation and invest in broader and emerging technologies to deliver projects more efficiently.

Given the growth of emerging technologies over the past five years, I am excited to see where the likes of AI and Automation can take the industry forward in terms of increased efficiency and reduced risk.

I am also interested to see where these growing technologies can support the changing nature of delivery methods (like Design for Manufacturing and Assembly) and the need for more sustainable design and delivery practices.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? For me, the industry starts with its people. Foster the relationships that you build through your career and maintain that constant contact with your industry peers.

The nature of the industry is that you will face challenges, but to get through it, work with your teams and get through it together, and ensure that you celebrate the wins.

As you grow in your career, take time to diversify your skills in other areas that may help compliment your role and improve your broader knowledge and skills and break down a ‘siloed’ mentality.