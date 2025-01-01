Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Sue Bhattacharjee

  • Norcal Director of Preconstruction
  • Gilbane Building Company
  • Fremont, CA

Meet Sue

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I am an industry veteran with experience in Preconstruction and operations in construction projects. I am currently focused on Preconstruction of all projects, big or small.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? Nothing beats the satisfaction of planning and conceiving a project during Preconstruction and seeing it executed accordingly. The completed structure at the end is an incredible feeling.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry?

  • Preconstruction technologies
  • Preconstruction processes
  • Vulnerability in Construction projects

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? Construction is an industry which is getting the attention of the tech industry lately.

About Sue

Your Superpower Finding solutions for new problems

What Motivates You Praise and a good challenge

Tool You Can’t Live Without A Philips Screwdriver

Best Artist/Song for Work Journey — Don’t Stop Believing

Jobsite or Office Jobsite, where the action is!

