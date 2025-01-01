Matthew Cordova

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I wear many hats. From hardware selection to construction tech contracts. I specialize in VDC, shop & field collaboration – developing processes and workflows that tie all three together.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? Construction is organized chaos. Thriving in these types of conditions is very rewarding. Tackling one problem after another and using that life as your roots to grow and get better, from one project to the next, is a challenging and fulfilling way to develop a career.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? Leveraging technology as a real tool to streamline workflows that have been in place for 40+ years. Anyone can say they use this or that technology…but is it making a difference for you and your company? My passion is being thrown in the trenches with guys doing the work, catching all the love or hate and tailoring tech to suit different workflows and ideas.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? Understand that the effort you put into anything in life is what will separate you from the crowd. You have to work hard and understand nothing will be handed to you. Technology evolves at a crazy pace. If you want to live this life you have to be able to focus, learn, grow and be open to change because you have to BE the change.