Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I’m a technology enthusiast with a passion for design and construction and I specialize in digitalization. From the integration of trade partners in a common data environment, to the use of digital twins for design verification and progress tracking, my focus is the digitalization of all project delivery workflows.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? I love working in the construction industry because I get to see building designs come to life and be a part of the built environment. Construction is one of the oldest professions on the planet and to see how far we’ve come with technology, prefabrication and other innovative solutions is so rewarding.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? Three topics that I’m really passionate about are industrialized construction, design assist with trade partners and common data environments. I think each of these has the ability to take our industry to a new level of productivity.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? It’s a great time to be a part of our industry. There is an influx of technology that is revolutionizing how we work. It is important to spend time with seasoned professionals in our industry to understand the fundamentals of construction and be sure to soak up their wisdom!