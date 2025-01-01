Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I specialize in project controls specifically schedule, cost, and risk management. I started my career in project management, then got into primavera scheduling and risk management. Then back into project management. The key to risk avoidance is great project controls…and that where ACC became my team and my company’s choice to manage risk on our projects.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? I love being part of the process from concept to closeout…its amazing to see things come to fruition.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? Risk Management.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? Always be an open communicator, and be open to all ideas and change that comes your way.