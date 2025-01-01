Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
XP360 Integration

XP360
AerialSphere delivers experiences.
Create maps that are more exciting, engaging, and effective than traditional mapping solutions.
The Integration

Deliver experiences that are more exciting, engaging and effective than traditional mapping solutions.
 
 

XP360 provides a whole new perspective on location, structure and topography with our unique immersive experiences that combine 360-degree aerial panoramas and data overlays with pinpoint accuracy.

Details

  • Access a national dataset of immersive, 360-degree panoramic aerial imagery.
  • Right click anywhere within the spheres to instantly capture still images to save or share
  • Leverage our Javascript API to integrate spheres directly into your platform

“This new technology from AerialSphere helps us pivot to meet the needs of changing markets, the next generation of buyers, and a new way to sell properties. We definitely see these immersive experiences as a gamechanger for CBRE in a hyper-competitive commercial real estate business.”  

- Darice Rose, CBRE

“XP360 from AerialSphere is an invaluable tool for analyzing, planning and designing as it gives unique perspectives not available from other tools. Not only was it great in our classroom, it will make a major impact in both the private and public sectors.”

- Dr Nikolas Smilovsky, GIS Faculty, ASU