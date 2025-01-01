Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Verifi3D Integration

Verifi3D
We at Xinaps believe that the design building process can be simplified and optimized with the power of technology. Using our experience in developing 3D design solutions and our young, ambitious, multidisciplinary  team’s expertise, we develop design automation and data validation solutions. 
Integration forBIM 360
Works with:Autodesk Docs
The Integration

Verifi3D allows you to classify, validate and report possible issues in your building data real time. It is a single platform where you can perform checks and validations according to your needs and requirements. The product features a filter manager, customizable rule editor and issue reporting. 

Verifi3D allows to classify, validate and report real-time, in one platform. Perform checks and validations, using custo-made rule 

Details

  • Verifi3D allows you to classify your input data
  • validate your building model against custom-made checks and validations
  • create and share issue reports real time.

Resources:

Support:

Technology built byXinaps

Emailsupport@xinaps.com

Partner Websiteverifi3d.com/contact/

Partner Phone(085) 043-6752

