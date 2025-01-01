Topcon MAGNET Enterprise Integration

Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Topcon Positioning Systems designs, manufactures and distributes precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global geospatial and construction industries.  By integrating high-precision measurement technology, software, and data; Topcon provides superior solutions for greater efficiencies.
Connect your office software to the field including layout, survey, and machine control instruments.  Streamline document management bi-directionally and provide a dedicated location for sharing and saving the most updated project files.

MAGNET Enterprise by Topcon is a cloud solution that directly connects office software with  positioning equipment in the field. 

  • Streamline document management bi-directionally between the office and field layout crew
  • Construction teams can perform field layout from building plans stored in the Autodesk cloud
  • Topcon machine automation users can access Autodesk documents through Enterprise and Sitelink3D

Emailjcollado@topcon.com

Partner Websitetopconpositioning.com

Partner Phone+1 480-601-3094

