SymTerra Integration

“Instead of WhatsApp, we used SymTerra on the Liverpool St Project to obtain live updates from site on over 500 planned activities during our critical 10-day Easter blockade to update the hour-by-hour programme in real-time, identify any change and re-sequence works.” - Matthew Stimson, Project Manager, MTR

“With previous systems, we took photos on one platform and allocated the activity to the engineer on another for comments from site. With SymTerra, all info/photos are in one place to view/document making data sharing simple without having to transfer from multiple systems.” - Joe Taylor, Lanes Group