Solibri Integration

The Integration

This integration allows Solibri users to open and save files directly from their BIM360/ACC® projects. This helps users to have a more seamless workflow with our software and eliminates the need to maintain multiple local copies of your files.

Solibri is a quality assurance software solution that analyzes BIM models for integrity, quality, and physical safety. It is used by our user to identify and resolve issues already in the design before they become costly problems in the field.

Details