Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing

SmartPM Integration

SmartPM
Automated Project Controls™ & Best-In-Class Schedule Analytics
SmartPM leverages your current CPM scheduling software and data to give construction executives and site teams comprehensive reports and analytics to enhance schedule quality, assess risk, review performance and control project outcomes.
Integration forPartner Card
Autodesk SmartPM Overview
Autodesk-Portfolio-Dashboard
Autodesk-Project-Workspace
Autodesk-Executive-Dashboard
Autodesk-Schedule-Quality
Autodesk-Digital-Gantt
The Integration

SmartPM’s best in class analytics give you the ability to quickly assess critical factors driving your projects, allowing you more time to focus on proactive project management and risk mitigation.

SmartPM provides real-time insights into your entire project portfolio. SmartPM utilizes graphic visualization to transform complex schedule data into accurate and concise reporting of key factors driving construction projects.

Details

  • Elevated Project Performance - Unlock powerful data to monitor performance across entire portfolio
  • Gain Visibility - utilize advanced graphic visualization to bring schedule data to life
  • Reduce Risk - make informed decisions to reduce schedule delays, cost overruns, claims, and disputes
  • Cut Cost - Eliminate time-consuming manual processes by automating your schedule analysis

Resources:

Planned vs. Actual Progress Explained - SmartPM

Creating a Data-Driven Mindset in Construction - SmartPM

Streamlining Construction: A Success Story with SmartPM

<span style="font-size:16px">Discover the value of studying the metrics pulled from schedule data. T...

Support:

Technology built bySmartPM Technologies

Emailinfo@smartpmtech.com

Partner Websitehelp.smartpmtech.com/

Partner Phone(404) 329-3000

For more information, please complete the form below.

Quotation mark

"SmartPM helps create more time to consume the schedule, in lieu of focusing on the process to produce the schedule. It refocuses our energy on what’s needed."

- Tom Carolan, Barton Malow

"It all goes back to how the product analyzes data. No one else examines the data the way SmartPM does."  

- Ranjeet Gadhoke, Zachry Construction

“If you could see a wreck coming from 500 feet instead of 50 feet to stop, you will be in better shape. That’s what SmartPM does.”

- Joe Mannon, Manhattan Construction