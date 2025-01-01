Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Shedmate Integration

Shedmate
Shedmate is an Australian based company with a mission to bring time and money savings for shed builders and designers, providing the tools so anyone can create BIM data, design, engineer, detail, and quote a Shed in minutes, from any device. 
Integration forBIM 360
Shedmate and BIM360 integration
Transfer project data from Shedmate to BIM360
Invite new BIM 360 users from Shedmate automatically
Feed project data from Shedmate to BIM 360 and sync files directly
Sync updates from Shedmate to BIM 360 Revit files
Export Revit, IFC, DXF, and DWFx files from Shedmate to BIM 360
Works with:Autodesk Docs
The Integration

Users can link their Autodesk account, allowing Shedmate to automatically go through the entire process to create a new BIM 360 job, establish admins, copy project folders, invite user groups to the project, and upload CAD, Revit, DWFx, and IFC files to BIM 360, in minutes.

A collaborative web-based platform that empowers non-Revit users to create BIM data, design, detail and quote a shed, from any device, in minutes. 

Details

  • Create a BIM 360 project and the folder structure, invite users and set permissions in a few clicks.
  • Feed information and export Revit (.rvt), IFC, DWFx, and DXF files from Shedmate to BIM 360.
  • Sync the most updated shedmate project with your BIM 360 account
  • Create and invite any new group of users to a BIM 360 project directly from Shedmate.

Resources:

Shedmate | Shedmate and Autodesk BIM 360 integration

Artur Bessoni on LinkedIn: #shedmate #forge #designautomation | 21 comments

Artur Bessoni on LinkedIn: #autodesk #modelderivative #forge #datamanagement #designautomation… | 13 comments

Shedmate&nbsp;augments&nbsp;its&nbsp;project management&nbsp;solutions with a new&nbsp;Autodesk BIM&...

Support:

Technology built byShedmate

Emailshedmate@shedmate.com.au

Partner Websiteshare.hsforms.com/15jOc-gWaSv2dh

Quotation mark

The integration connects our clients, office and the field crew in real-time, generating time and money savings for our business. 

- Andrew Golding

The interface is really very intuitive for solutions that are not simple, even taking into account local building codes. In other words, like any excellent program, it hides complex programming behind a simple-to-use interface: a spectacle!

- Dionísio Souza

Salespeople can now create Shed models in Shedmate and share them with the whole team through BIM 360.

- Thiago Almeida