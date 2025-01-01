Safety Reports Integration

Safety-Reports.com is a leader in the development of mobile safety solutions for worksite inspections, data tracking, tracking of employee training history, and toolbox talks. Safety Reports simplifies the workflows of everyday safety tasks previously completed with paper or excel documents.
Safety-Reports.com is a leader in the development of mobile safety solutions for worksite inspections, data tracking, tracking of employee training history, and toolbox talks.
Support:
Technology built bySafety Reports
Emailacs.partnerships@autodesk.com
Partner Websitewww.safety-reports.com/plangrid-