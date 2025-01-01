Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
RedTeam Integration

RedTeam
RedTeam offers a complete Project Management and Construction Finance platform for commercial contractors. RedTeam enables you to manage all aspects of your construction company from Business Development, Preconstruction, Project Management, Equipment Management, Gantt Scheduling and Cost Controls.
The Integration

Details

  • Push PDFs of drawings directly to PlanGrid.
  • Synchronize RFIs between PlanGrid and RedTeam to support both field and accounting activities.
  • Import Submittals from PlanGrid directly into RedTeam.

Quotation mark

We have been very impressed with their offering

- Dana Webb, LandSouth Construction, LLC

This software company actually seems to care about your company.

- Mason, BMM-PRO Utility contractor 

This is the best solution for the cost of any PM software!

- Ted, Taggart Brown & Associates GC