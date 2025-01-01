PeerAssist Integration

With FWO on the iPad everything is done in real-time. Making sure everything that is required, is captured. You don’t have somebody spending days swimming through paper work orders. PeerAssist’s FWO makes this process quick and efficient. It made us money and saved us money.“ - Steve Eckstrom, California Drywall

It has been great so far, we have saved 1-2 hours per ticket, and the support team gave us answers to our questions within 15 minutes. If someone decides to get FWO, it’s going to make their life A LOT easier”. - Frank Ciappio, Jacobson Company