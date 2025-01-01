Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing

OxBlue Integration

OxBlue
OxBlue is the leading provider of professional construction camera services, providing real-time visual data to the industry. OxBlue's construction cameras and technology ensure success through constant image monitoring, time-lapse video, and an intuitive interface accessible from any location.
The Integration

Capture the big picture and the little details with a high-definition, professionally edited time-lapse and stay informed about the work being accomplished on your job site. OxBlue’s construction cameras and technology bring together all aspects of your project to ensure success.

Monitor your work with high-resolution cameras. Capture every moment of your project with time-lapse construction cameras that document progress from beginning to end.

Details

  • Integrate Oxblue with PlanGrid
  • Sync photos into PlanGrid documents
  • Construction time-lapse technology and cameras.

Support:

Technology built byOxBlue

Emailacs.partnerships@autodesk.com

Partner Websitewww.oxblue.com/platform/support/

For more information, please complete the form below.