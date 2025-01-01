Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Microsoft Calendar Integration

Microsoft Calendar
Microsoft enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
The Integration

Outlook Calendar is fully integrated with email, contacts, and other features. Just as you write in a notebook, you can click any time slot in the Outlook Calendar and start typing. Create appointments and events, organize meetings, view group schedules, and much more.

Create calendars with the schedules of a group of people and view them side-by-side with calendars shared by other Outlook users. Outlook helps you find the time when everyone is free.

Details

  • Microsoft Calendar can be embedded as a BIM 360 Partner Home Card
  • Access Microsoft Calendar data via your BIM 360 Project Home
  • Manage your Microsoft Calendar via BIM 360

