Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing

HeroLapse Photo Sync Integration

HeroLapse Photo Sync
Herolapse uses reflex cameras to make high-quality construction timelapses, sending them to the cloud for easy access and sharing. We provide an innovative solution for construction companies to monitor their projects and update stakeholders.
Integration forBuild
1
1
2
3
4
5
Works with:BIM 360 Build, Autodesk Docs, Partner Card
The Integration

With Herolapse Photo Sync, the process of uploading your construction site photos has never been easier. Select your preferred directory, set up periodic uploads, and your photos are seamlessly integrated into BIM360 for easy progress tracking and streamlined collaboration.

With Herolapse Photo Sync, you can easily upload photos periodically to BIM360, allowing for seamless integration with your construction project. This means you can effortlessly track progress and collaborate with your team.

Details

  • Select your desired photo directory inside BIM 360
  • Set up periodic uploads with our HeroLapse Photo Sync connector
  • Access and share your photos directly within the BIM360 platform

Support:

Technology built byHeroLapse

Emailsupport@herolapse.com

Partner Websitewww.herolapse.com

Partner Phone+390732252175

For more information, please complete the form below.

Quotation mark

Herolapse has revolutionized our construction projects. The camera system is top-notch, and the cloud upload feature is incredibly convenient. We couldn't be happier with the results.  

- John D.

Herolapse has made monitoring our projects a breeze. The quality of the timelapses is impressive, and the integration with BIM360 is seamless. We highly recommend Herolapse to anyone in the construction industry.

- Sarah L.

We were blown away by the level of service and support we received from Herolapse. The team was always available to answer our questions and ensure our timelapses were of the highest quality. We couldn't be more pleased with our decision to work with Herolapse.

- David W.