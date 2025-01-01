Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
EarthCam Integration

EarthCam
EarthCam is the global leader in providing webcam content, technology and services, live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras and photography documentation for corporate and government clients around the world.
Works with:Autodesk Build
The Integration

Empower your team to make better, timelier decisions that eliminate mistakes, reduce costs and improve the safety of the construction site for everyone. Access powerful media-enhanced views of your projects and create a cohesive library of live and saved imagery in relation to your 3D model.
 

EarthCam’s integration allows users to merge high-quality, real-time construction camera imagery embedded with jobsite data, with the BIM 360 platform. Create intelligent perspectives of your jobsite with live and saved images or 360° VR content.

Details

  • View high-quality construction camera content and 360° VR photography within BIM 360.
  • Upload images and create RFIs and Issues in Draft or Open Status with one click.
  • Leverage EarthCam Partner Card in tandem with direct integration to BIM 360 and Build.
  • Markup images to share detailed observations or create a time-lapse to highlight progress.
  • Analyze jobsite environmental data collected by data sensors for further intelligence reporting.
  • Download and share gigapixel panoramas, videos and time-lapse movies for detailed progress insight.
  • One central interface for easy and efficient content management, organization and team collaboration
  • Share information across your organization to add value & support a lean project management process.
  • Superimpose images and video over your choice of 3D model layers.

Support:

Technology built byEarthCam, Inc.

Emailautodesk@earthcam.com

Partner Websitewww.earthcam.net/autodesk

Partner Phone(800) 327-8422

“EarthCam is taking full advantage of the power of the Forge Viewer by integrating an array of photographic imagery, the relationship between Autodesk and EarthCam is creating new innovative and valuable insights that enable VDC teams to make better more timely decisions that eliminate mistakes, reduce costs, keep projects on schedule and improve the safety of the construction site for everyone.”

- Jim Quanci, Senior Director, Autodesk