DoCheck Integration

The Integration

DoCheck is a QR-based solution which “labels” PDF files in ACC (Docs, Build) or BIM 360 folders of your choice, with a unique QR code. A file can then be checked using any mobile QR reader and validated to ascertain it is the latest version. The latest version can be immediately retrieved.

A QR-based document checker for Autodesk Construction Cloud® and BIM 360 that brings intelligence to paper.

Details