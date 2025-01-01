Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
DatuBIM Integration

DatuBIM
Datumate provides an automated software-as-a-service cloud platform designed and built for infrastructure construction projects. It enables construction companies to monitor project progress, ensure quality, and control budgets based on actionable project execution metrics extracted from field data.
DatuBIM Video 10520
The Integration

DatuBIM data analytics platform uses drone images and generates survey grade as-built 3D models and maps. DatuBIM provides construction data analytics by comparing as-built models from different dates as well as design models.

Automated software-as-a-service cloud platform designed and built for infrastructure construction projects. It enables monitoring project progress, quality and control budgets based on actionable project execution metrics extracted from field data

Details

  • DatuBIM card can be embedded in BIM 360 Partner Home Card
  • Access DatuBIM Project Data from BIM 360 Project Home
  • Visualize project as-built data

Resources:

Mekorot innovates and optimizes project management | Datumate

Danya Cebus gets instant benefits and high ROI | Datumate

Support:

Technology built byDatumate

Emailsupport@datumate.com

Partner Websitewww.datumate.com/support/

Partner Phone+1-888-765-2903

