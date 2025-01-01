Constrafor Integration

The Integration

GCs using Autodesk Construction Cloud can now embed Constrafor’s procurement solutions in their Autodesk® Build Insights Dashboard or BIM 360® Project Home Dashboard. Embedding Constrafor’s tools in Autodesk Construction Cloud dashboards helps PMs make holistic decisions that impact the bottom line.





Constrafor’s cloud-based solution allows the automation and integration of procurement workflows to reduce administrative costs, facilitate insurance and contract management, and digitize payments.

Details