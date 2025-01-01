Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
cmBuilder.io Integration

cmBuilder.io
CadMakers is an industry leading contech company building cmBuilder.io. cmBuilder democratizes 4D construction site logistics with 100% web-based workflows, powerful sequencing simulation capabilities, and unparalleled real-time collaboration driving better decision making in a fraction of the time.
The Integration

cmBuilder.io integrates with Autodesk Construction Cloud, enabling users to enhance their existing BIM Model with cranes, hoists, excavation sequences, and 4D scheduling. It allows trades to leave comments, keeps track of site changes, and shares logistics options with all stakeholders.

cmBuilder.io is a construction site logistics platform offering 4D cloud-based workflows. With powerful simulation tools and real-time collaboration, it enhances decision-making and streamlines site logistics.

  • Seamlessly import ACC models(IFC, STEP and FBX) into cmBuilder.
  • Incorporate elements like cranes, hoists, fencing, and loading zones directly around your BIM model
  • Sync cmBuilder with latest ACC model updates, while preserving all existing simulation sequencing
  • Highlight any new elements added to your model for easy reference
  • Add your cmBuilder Site Plan to your ACC dashboard for quick reference and access

Naylor Love: Democratizing 4D Planning

Saunders Construction Inc. x cmBuilder.io - Customer Spotlight

Urban One: Where digital innovation is the business strategy

Technology built bycmBuilder.io

Emailsupport@cmbuilder.io

Partner Websitesupport.cmbuilder.io

Partner Phone(604) 670-7016

cmBuilder has greatly elevated the quality of our preconstruction logistics plans at Skender. Logistics plans were typically made in 2D because it was quick and easy, but now creating much more visually appealing and detailed plans are done just as easily in 3D!

- Ben Stocker, Skender Construction 

cmBuilder.io is revolutionizing our logistics plans on large projects. Being able to incorporate the conceptual construction models  makes it invaluable in communicating our message to our clients, subcontractors, and the city.

- Jim Pritchett, JTM Construction

I think 10 years from now, software like cmBuilder is going to replace the use of 2D logistic plans. I see a future where every job will have the cmBuilder software to create 4D logistic plans to have any attempt of getting the job done.”

- Ross Massey, Verdex Construction