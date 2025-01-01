binni Concrete Integration

The Integration

With binni, construction teams are able to easily manage the full lifecycle of a concrete placement using a single platform. Binni has developed integrations with other tools used by contractors allowing concrete pour data to be consumed in a consistent manner across multiple projects.

Binni Concrete is a collaborative platform that simplifies the planning, tracking, and reporting of concrete placements. Binni facilitates the capture and utilization of data from concrete pours allowing for real-time insights and analysis.

Details