BIM Connections Integration

nCircle Tech empowers passionate innovators in AEC indsutry to create 3D visualization software for desktop, mobile & cloud. Our domain expertise in CAD-BIM customization driving automation with the ability to integrate advanced technologies like AI/ML & VR/AR; empowers our clients to save time. 
A trigger and action-driven system that automates the repetitive manual tasks for the end-user. In simple words, imagine this like an email filter where the user creates a trigger event and never has to worry about it. Autodesk Build, Google Drive, Box, etc can talk to each other seamlessly.

This is the platform that takes care of data transfer issues and mundane activities without much manual intervention. It is designed to be minimally invasive and easy to adopt without any kind of training for user. 

  • nCircleTech makes seamless flow of data across the workflow between various software.
  • Automatically complies with pre-decided set of BIM Standards by user and generates the report.
  • Files can be exported in desired format at preset frequency by user. Eg.- weekly PDF export of files
  • BOQ and Estimation

