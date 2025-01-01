Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Asana Integration

Asana
We’re empowering teams to do great things together. Asana’s mission is to help humanity thrive by enabling the world’s teams to work together effortlessly.
Integration forACC Connect
The Integration

Build project plans, coordinate tasks, and hit deadlines. The easiest way to manage team projects and tasks. Asana gives you everything you need to stay in sync, hit deadlines, and reach your goals. Build project plans, coordinate tasks, and hit deadlines. 

Keep your team organized and connected. With Asana’s work management platform, your team can stay focused on their goals, projects, and tasks—no matter when or where they work.

Details

  • Use Asana task management to organize your teams
  • Leverage ACC Connect to integrate Asana and Autodesk Construction Cloud
  • Sync critical information from Asana with Autodesk Construction Cloud

Support:

Technology built byAsana

Emailacc-connect@autodesk.com

Partner Websiteconstruction.autodesk.com/connec

