Allegion Overtur Integration

Allegion Overtur
Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like LCN, Schlage, and Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. 
The Integration

Allegion's Overtur™ is a cloud application where project team members collaborate on the specification, design, construction and operation of door security and openings. It provides a central place to capture, maintain and verify door hardware requirements and decisions.

Details

  • Construction teams now have a central place to capture, maintain and verify door hardware
  • requirements and decisions. The integration empowers users to create PlanGrid Tasks directly from
  • Door Hardware Punch Lists gathered and recorded in Overtur.

Support:

Technology built byAllegion

Emailovertur-support@allegion.com

Partner Websitediscover-overtur.allegion.com

