360Sync Integration

360Sync
EVOLVE MEP is at the forefront of efforts by industry leaders globally to adopt the best technology to increase revenue, improve productivity, strengthen their workforce, and enhance quality and safety.
Works with:Autodesk Build,
The Integration

Our industry and Autodesk Construction Cloud experts combined with our patent-pending technology can make integrations between your enterprise systems possible. We have successfully created integrations between BIM 360,  Autodesk Build and project management systems. 

360Sync™ automatically updates all your Autodesk Construction Cloud Libraries whenever you upload or update a file to your server,  BIM 360 or Build!

Details

  • Sync your Build Library with your Computer or Server
  • Easily set up all of your Build projects
  • Migrate your File Library to/from Build
  • Save time & Eliminate Double-Entry of Data
  • Works with Box, Dropbox, Egnyte, ShareFile, BlueBeam, Google Docs, & many more!
  • Custom Integrations with ViewPoint
  • Get automatic emails upon sync completion
  • Push your data at your convenience or run sync on a daily or hourly schedule
  • Easy to use - takes <30 minutes to setup & run. Enterprise solution - sync all of your projects

Support:

Technology built byEvolveMEP

Emailforgedev@evolvemep.com

Partner Websitewww.evolvemep.com/contact-suppor

Partner Phone(205) 410-5346

Quotation mark

With 360 Sync, Worth & Co. was able to: -Eliminate hurdles in management processes -Less time spent on communication -Establish a centralized system -Automated work order tracking

-