Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing

CONSTRUCTION SAFETY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Engage everyone in construction site safety.

Develop a standardised, easy-to-adopt construction site safety programme and get all team members involved in owning safety on-site.

Create an effective construction site safety plan.

Reduce safety blind spots and risky situations at your construction sites by creating and executing standardised safety plans for your projects. Identify trends across roles, companies and incidents to inform a project-wide view of safety programme conformance.

Creating a site construction safety checklist template

​Equip site teams to promote site safety.

Use mobile devices to record safety wins, log issues or incidents, and manage project safety performance. Log root causes to identify trends and resolve common safety concerns before they begin.

​​Improve construction site safety observations.

Improve site safety observations by running through checklists directly from your mobile device. Create safety issues for non-conforming checklist items and unsafe conditions. Then assign them to the responsible contractor instantly for quick resolution. Add photos or comments to help identify and resolve common problems with the proper context.

job site safety checklist on a construction app

​​A centralised software platform connects people and enables everyone to be a safety champion.

Find everything you need for proactive construction safety management in one place and share with the whole team on any device.

Construction Safety Checklist Icon
Standardise Safety Inspections

Create templated safety checklists from scratch or import PDF forms for repeatable workflows with more consistent data.

Learn More
Visualise Construction Safety Information
Contextualise Safety Information

Attach photos to safety observation checklist forms to showcase safety wins on-site or to log unsafe conditions.

Learn More
Construction Safety Performance Icon
Monitor Safety Performance

Leverage safety management dashboards to stay on top of logged issues and analyse trends to create robust incident prevention plans.

Learn More

Get started with construction Safety Management.

Connected Teams

The benefits of construction safety software

Check out some of these advantages general contractors and subcontractors can receive by implementing and utilising a safety management software solution to oversee projects.

Improve construction site compliance

Learn how Vrolijk is investing in technology to maintain safety and quality standards across projects.

Read Story
Boost employee confidence

Celebrating safety wins, in addition to issues, through a cloud-based safety management system cements your commitment to your crew’s safety and your company’s safety culture.

Learn more
Inform tender decisions

Utilising key financial and safety metrics, like Experience Modification Rate (EMR), to select subcontractors helps to mitigate your project’s risk.

Learn more
Increased efficiencies

Learn how Modular Power Solutions streamlined the fabrication process and connected data across the project lifecycle.

Read Story

Implement your construction safety management solution.

Trust: A Critical Building Block of Construction Safety

Explore the role of trust in construction safety management and how you can effectively improve it in the workplace.

Read the Blog

How ENR Top 600 Speciality Contractors Manage Safety

Learn directly from experts about how they create safer and more resilient sites

Read the Blog

Find Your Construction Community

An online construction community designed for customers to connect, ideate and grow with one another.

Check out the Big Room
Frequently asked questions about construction safety management
What is construction safety management?

A construction safety management system is a proactive method of systematically identifying potential dangers and managing risks on a construction project with the goal of reducing accidents.

What is construction site safety?

Construction site safety prioritises worker health and wellbeing, as well as visitors and the general public, through preventative and proactive measures including an enacted safety plan, PPE and safety observations.

Who uses construction safety management software?

All construction workers use safety management software to document unsafe conditions, recognise safety wins, conduct safety meetings, keep attendance records and identify the root causes of safety risks. Construction safety management software enhances safety programmes by engaging teams to prevent hazards and other risks on construction sites.

Why is construction safety important?

The health and safety of construction workers is the single most important reason for construction site safety.