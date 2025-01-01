Take the stress out of the construction closeout process by connecting data from the field and office to ensure the documentation you need is at your fingertips.
Generate accurate, comprehensive turnover documentation with a single click. Organised by folder for easy navigation, documents can be downloaded as the most up-to-date record and hard copy of a project. All hyperlinks, photos and markups remain live, linked and editable, thus making operations and ongoing facilities management much more efficient.
Generate complete and accurate as-builts to enable efficient operations and facilities management, including the export of drawings, models, documents and photos. Speed up closeout with all your sign-offs, O&M manuals and submittals, along with the rest of a project’s history.
Connect turnover and commissioning efforts to other project workflows to create an effective closeout process.
Quickly attach all asset information through a centralised document management repository.Learn More
Document defects by linking to an existing issue or by creating a new one from an asset.Learn More
Map checklist templates to asset categories so you can complete inspections in the field.Learn More
