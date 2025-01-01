Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
BIM in the Field

Faster decision making, clear communications with BIM workflows in the field

The model is one of the clearest sources of truth on any project and a source of necessary installation information. Communicate across teams and phases with models on mobile.

Get a bird’s-eye view of your models or virtually walk the project in first-person mode. Site leaders can use a 2D minimap to place themselves at points of interest or use a gyroscope to compare the design to reality in real time.

Architecture and Construction teams work together with design and construction collaboration software. Image of team members overlaid on schematic in construction software.

Verify design and installation requirements

Access critical installation information directly in the model. Click on an object to get materials, constraints, phasing or identity data. Measure distances between objects virtually before installation.

Schematic of buildings being designed. Visualised design changes improve design collaboration.

Access the right information at the right time

Save precious time with advanced permissions and customised views. Instead of being inundated with irrelevant files, teams on-site see only the information they need to get the job done.

Schematic of design with design issues highlighted to improve design and construction.

Better communication between teams

Whether you’re a superintendent communicating installation requirements to trades or a project engineer documenting issues to send back to the office, teams can rely on the model as an easy-to-understand source of project information.

Construction, design and office team members connected over a schematic building image demonstrating collaboration to improve design and construction.

Centralise communication between the office and the field with models on mobile

Quality checks, design and coordination reviews, owner site walks – these are just a few of the many ways teams are using models on mobile.

Document Management

Ensure that teams are always working on the most up-to-date design data in a common data environment.

Design Authoring

Whether designing in 2D or 3D, Autodesk’s design authoring tools allow architects, designers and engineers from any discipline to bring their project to life.

Model Coordination

Improve BIM coordination to minimise rework in the field and ensure your project comes to life.

