AI for Construction

Autodesk AI can bring numerous benefits to a construction project:

Radical efficiency gains - Whether it is in rapid iterative design and analysis, automated takeoff and submittals, or getting easier access to all project data, we can reuse time wasted on non-optimal work and improve productivity.

Earlier access to information - so that we can consider more alternatives and insights. And when we can get access to this information earlier on, it means that we can prevent more costly risk downstream.