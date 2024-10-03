Inside the Integration: LMC Construction's Project Management Journey

Boosting financial transparency and decision making – A Success Story

In construction, working in silos can stall progress—manual processes only add roadblocks. To stay competitive, your project management and financial applications must have seamless connectivity between the office and field.

Join us for an exclusive webinar where LMC Construction reveals how they overcame the hurdles of a rigid, outdated project management system that was draining time and resources. By partnering with Autodesk and Morpheus, LMC automated processes and synced data in real-time between the office and the field. This powerful integration strengthened their cost controls and freed their project and accounting teams to focus on high-impact, value-driven activities, rather than being bogged down by administrative tasks.

Hear firsthand from LMC and Morpheus about the strategies and collaboration behind this game-changing transformation.

Join us on October 3rd and you’ll learn:

How LMC identified the need for a more flexible, customizable project management and integration solution.

A behind-the-scenes look at LMC’s integration journey

Insights into the seamless data flow between Viewpoint Vista and Autodesk Build

Real-world benefits LMC has experienced from the integration

Best practices and key takeaways to ensure your own integration success

