Back to Webinar Hub

Scaling Up Safety On Site

Scaling Safety Programs and Prioritizing Mental Health in Construction

Construction is a high hazard industry. Safety programs on site can start small, leading to big impacts. From documenting ‘Good Catches’ to understanding the impacts of incidents on mental health, join us for this 2-part safety webinar series to learn about:

  • Scaling safety programs from small, positive wins to housing AI driven, predictive risk dashboards
  • The connection between personal safety and mental health in construction and how to create a culture of care on site

Building Solid Foundations: Why Mental Health Matters in Construction

May 7 2024, 4:30pm UTC

Staying safe – it’s not always physical.

Mental health is a serious concern in construction – with on-the-job demands and cultural challenges significantly affecting those building our communities. There is a growing recognition of these issues within the industry, and having these conversations is essential to supporting mental health within our teams. By understanding the root of the problem and implementing the right programs, we can make a change.

Join Mark R. Dyke and Dan Smolilo for a thoughtful conversation on the topic of mental health in the construction industry. We will discuss:

  • Growing mental health concerns in the construction industry and the impact of this in your community

  • The unique physical, mental, and cultural challenges construction workers face that impact mental well-being

  • Actionable steps you can take to you combat these issues and create a culture of care within your own team

Speakers

Mark R. Dyke, LPC

Licensed Professional Counselor , Collaborative Counseling Group

Dan Smolilo

Technical Solutions Executive, Autodesk

Tori Anderson

Product Marketing Manager, Autodesk

Scaling Safety Programs

May 8 2024, 4:30pm UTC

Turning near misses into good catches with practical solutions in Autodesk Construction Cloud.

What’s better than a “good catch?” No single action makes a construction site safer on its own. Learn how to scale up safety programs to help remove hazards before they become incidents. Improvements in safety onsite do not happen in a vacuum. They’re due to comprehensive safety programs that are informed by data, put in place by safety professionals with the cooperation of their extended team.

It all starts with one small, but impactful positive first step.

Join our experts, Alyssa Schear and Rachel Beaudry, as they share how to utilize Autodesk Build to scale up safety programs by:

  • Starting with validating safe observations and “good catches” through positive reinforcement

  • Documenting and mitigating at-risk conditions promptly when spotted on site

  • Frequently monitoring for safe/unsafe site conditions

  • Sharing data from the field and design across teams and at safety toolbox talks

  • Creating predictive safety dashboards – driven by Autodesk AI – that enhance safety programs

Speakers

Alyssa Schear

Named Technical Solutions Executive​, Autodesk

Rachel Beaudry

Customer Success Manager, Autodesk

Adam Arcus

Product Marketing Manager​, Autodesk

