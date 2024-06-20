How DPR Drives Success from Design to Construction

Build VDC workflows to connect design to construction and drive better project outcomes.

Who should attend: VDC and BIM specialists, project managers, preconstruction teams and business decision-makers.

Join Autodesk and DPR Construction for a webinar on how DPR, a leading general contractor, has built a best-in-class VDC workflow to connect design to construction and drive better project outcomes.

In this webinar we’ll dive into real examples and success stories of how DPR integrates design and construction teams by leveraging Autodesk tools, helping unlock value, improve collaboration, and drive more predictable outcomes on projects.

Join us on June 20th and learn:

How DPR (ENR #6 general contractor) uses technology to help better plan projects and collaborate across the project lifecycle

How DPR ensures key data is available across teams to help drive insights & informed decision making

How Autodesk tools help general contractors connect design to construction workflows from start to finish

Register today for this 45 minute webinar and get your questions answered live.